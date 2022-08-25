Three Arrested After $150 Million Worth Of Meth, Cocaine Found Hidden In Vintage Bentley

Three men have been arrested over allegedly importing more than $150 million of illicit drugs, which were located inside a vintage Bentley from overseas.

The drug haul was discovered by Border Force officials after the container, which was declared to contain a 1960 vintage Bentley S2, underwent an x-rayed and examination.

The car which had arrived from Canada by sea cargo into Port Botany was handed over to the NSW Police Force where specialist officers subsequently partially dismantled the vehicle.

Police then discovered concealed cocaine and methylamphetamine behind the headlights of the vehicle.

Following extensive inquiries into the importation, detectives executed a search warrant at Rooty Hill on Thursday afternoon, where two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested and charged with various drug offences.

A further 2.2kg of meth and more than $1.1 million cash were seized during a vehicle stop at Ballina about 2.30pm yesterday, with a 25-year-old man arrested and charged.

All three men were refused bail and will face court on Friday.

