Three boats destroyed and two others damaged in suspected arson incident at Hope Island Marina.

Police on the hunt for 2 men.

Article heading image for Three boats destroyed and two others damaged in suspected arson incident at Hope Island Marina.

Police are searching for two men, after three boats were destroyed at Hope Island Marina overnight. 

It's believed another two vessels were destroyed in the incident with witnesses saying they saw two people running from Sheehan Avenue. 

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn held a press conference this morning and is asking for any witnesses to come forward: 

3 June 2020

