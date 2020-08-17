THREE BRIDGEWATER FIRES LINKED

Investigations are underway following three structure fires on Old Main Road, Bridgewater.

The three incidents, believed to be linked, occurred shortly before 10:00pm last night (Sunday 16 August 2020).

Initial investigations indicate the suspects forced entry via the rear of each property prior to lighting the fires. Numbers 32, 34 and 36 were all listed for destruction this morning.

Tasmania Police say at this stage no suspects have been identified as an appeal for witnesses goes out.

Anyone with information about the incident or any people who may have been driving on the Midland Highway, Bridgewater, at the time and have dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Bridgewater Police on 131 444.