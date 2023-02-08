Three Charged Following Alleged Discovery Of Drugs Inside Wax Slabs

Three men have been charged over the alleged importation of 130kg of methylamphetamine (“ice”) into NSW concealed in paraffin wax.

The joint investigation by the NSW Police Force, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Border Force (ABF) began in December 2022, with the discovery of the haul in late January.

The ABF intercepted a consignment from Malaysia said to contain bathroom accessories and tiles.

Upon subsequent examinations, 130kg of a substance believed to be methylamphetamine was allegedly found concealed within slabs of paraffin wax.

The estimated street value of the allegedly found drugs is more than $115 million.

Three men, two aged 31 and one aged 30, were arrested on Wednesday around 6.40pm following extensive inquiries.

All three were taken to Burwood Police Station and charged with import commercial quantity of border-controlled drug, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

The men were refused bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court today.

ABF Superintendent Mal Nimmo said the significant seizure showed the ABF is the nation’s first and most important line of defence against the scourge of dangerous drugs.

“Organised crime groups seek to infiltrate the border through all kinds of audacious methods in their many attempts to smuggle these harmful substances into the Australian community,” he said.

“This result speaks volumes to the strength of the partnership we have with our state and federal law enforcement colleagues and highlights yet again that those seeking to break the law have nowhere to hide.”

