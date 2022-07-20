Three Children Have Died In A House Fire In Port Hedland

Three children have tragically died in a house fire in Port Hedland on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the mining town of Port Hedland just north-west of Perth.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4:45PM on Tuesday afternoon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Firefighters contained the blaze before discovering the bodies of three children inside.

Despite paramedics being called to the scene, no one was taken to the hospital.

Detectives have called on special investigators to from forensics and the major crime division to help determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations into the three deaths are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.