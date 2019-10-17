Three Clubs Chasing Ryan Matterson BUT Tigers Exit Will Come At Major Cost

a day ago

Article heading image for Three Clubs Chasing Ryan Matterson BUT Tigers Exit Will Come At Major Cost

Ryan Matterson’s exit from the Wests Tigers will come at a cost to a rival club who are willing to sign the 2018 Premiership winner.

According to Ready, three clubs have signalled their interests to sign Matterson with Triple M's Brent Read joining The Rush Hour with MG to provide all the details. 

"Ryan Matterson won't be going anywhere unless they (Wests Tigers) get something in return," Ready told The Rush Hour with MG. 

Ready also had details on the punishment that will be handed down to Nelson Asofa-Solomona from the Bali incident; hear the full chat below.

