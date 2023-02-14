Three Couples Tie The Knot At Liverpool Krispy Kreme In NSW

Three New South Wales have tied the knot at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Liverpool on Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

As the rising cost of living continues to put pressure on Australian couples, the doughnut giants wanted to help three NSW couples to get married without the cost of a wedding.

Head of Marketing at Krispy Kreme, Aimee Cutajar said Krispy Kreme are happy help ease the financial burden of a massive wedding for the couples.

“We know the past few years have been tricky for many Australians, but we also know that we are a brand that is always wanting to sprinkle joy and love - no matter what,” she said.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day and make it official for three beautiful couples to tie the knot or exchange their vows. Not only do we get to bring this to life, but we get to be part of this special milestone moment.”

The reception, which was held at the Krispy Kreme Liverpool store, opened to the public from midday with other couples also urged to pop in and grab a free doughnut after declaring their love for each other at the ‘blessing station.

One of the married couples, Veronica Guarinoni and Wesley Nathaniel said they were excited to get married in the same place they met “eight years ago”.

“Who would have thought eight years ago when we first met at Krispy Kreme Liverpool that our love story would lead us back to the same store on our anniversary to get married,” they said.

“We are overjoyed to be able to celebrate our special day with our four beautiful daughters. This day could not have been possible without the support of the team at Krispy Kreme.”

