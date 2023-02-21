Three Dead After Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Türkiye-Syria Border

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and a second measuring 5.8 have struck the border region of Türkiye and Syria.

The fresh quakes come just two weeks after the devastating twin earthquakes hit and killed more than 47,000 people in the region.

Türkiye’s interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, said that at least three people were killed and 213 wounded by the latest quakes.

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway in three collapsed buildings where a total of five people were believed to be trapped.

Whilst the fresh quakes were less powerful than the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, homes have once more been destroyed and civilians have fled to neighbouring towns and villages.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the larger quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres and centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya, where survivors have been sparsely found over the past few days.

The 6.4 quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel, Egypt and Lebanon.

Antakya resident Muna al-Omar said she was in a tent in a park when the first earthquake hit.



“I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her seven-year-old son in her arms.

Mayor of the southern Turkish province of Hatay, Lutfu Savas said several buildings had collapsed, with those trapped inside being people who had either just returned to their homes or were trying to move furniture from damaged homes.

The Syrian American Medical Society, which operates hospitals in northern Syria, has reported several patients were currently being treated, including a seven-year-old boy who had suffered a heart attack brought on by panic after the quake.

