Three Horses Home Safe After Police Chase In Sydney’s South

Sydney drivers this morning have run into a rather unique traffic hazard, discovering three horses on the loose in the city’s south.

The trio, believed to have escaped from their home in Brighton Le Sands, were spotted by motorists trotting down Rocky Point Road in Sans Souci and Taren Point.

NSW Police were called to the scene after receiving multiple triple zero calls at around 5.15am reporting the horses heading south, with oncoming vehicles having to swerve to avoid them.

Officers from St George Police Area Command eventually caught up to the four-legged fugitives as they were crossing Captain Cook Bridge, using their vehicles to direct the horses off the bridge and carrots to lure them into an industrial complex in Production Road.

Officers used ropes to tether the horses until their owner could be alerted.

All three horses have now been retrieved and are safely back in their paddocks.

