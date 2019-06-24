Three Injured In Pile-Up On The M1 At Currumbin Waters

Three people have been injured in a multi-car crash on the Pacific Motorway at Currumbin Waters.

Emergency crews were called to the pile-up in the northbound lanes around 6:50 on Tuesday morning, with reports up to five vehicles were involved in the smash.

Paramedics assessed a number of people at the scene, before taking three to hospital.

Two were transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital while the third went to Tweed Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said all three patients were in a stable condition with no significant injuries.

The crash caused a bit of havoc on the major arterial, with traffic backed up down to the New South Wales border.