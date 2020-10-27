Three Injured in Upper Orara Crash

Two women and a young child remain in a serious condition following a head-on collision near Coffs Harbour.

About 5:20pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to Upper Orara Road at Upper Orara, following reports a Toyota Corolla travelling north and a Kia Sportage travelling south collided on a bend in the southbound lane.

The occupants of the vehicles were all trapped for a short time.

The driver of the Toyota, a 51 year old Bonville woman, was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with several fractures and bruising.

Her passenger, an 11 year old boy, was taken to John Hunter Hospital with shoulder and neck injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 57 year old Upper Orara woman, was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with several fractures.

All three are reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

A dog in the Toyota did not survive the crash.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash have commenced by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.