Three Men Arrested Over Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

Police have charged three Sydney men following a number of police raids which police located $4.7 million in cash, five kilos of drugs and cryptocurrency teller machines.

Police arrested two men aged 34 and 39-years-old near a Mascot unit block on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering.

One of the men was found to be carrying $120,000 in cash while the other man was found with $51,500 and 13 envelopes containing different drugs including cocaine, methylamphetamine and heroin.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man later on Friday following raids on two Mascot apartments and a Kingsgrove storage unit.

While searching, police found mobile phones, money counters, laptops, USB devices, three cryptocurrency automatic teller machines, $4.7 million in cash and 5kg in illicit drugs including methylamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Police believe the drugs were illegally imported into Australia.

Police transported all three men to Mascot Police station where they charged a 34-year-old man with dealing in the proceeds of crime and money laundering.

The 34-year-old was granted conditional bail and is set to face court on Monday.

Police charged the 39-year-old man with multiple offences including three counts of supplying prohibited drugs (commercial quantity), three counts of supplying prohibited drugs (indictable quantity) and four counts of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.

The 39-year-old was denied bail and is set to face court on June 2.

Police charged the 45-year-old man with knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime and supplying prohibited drugs.

The 45-year-old was granted conditional bail and is set to face court on May 6.

