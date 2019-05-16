Three Men Charged Following Gel Blaster Incident at Stanthorpe State High School

Police have charged three men in relation to an alleged incident at Stanthorpe State High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1pm a silver, Triton dual cab ute was seen driving past the school on New England Highway when several pellets were fired from a gel blaster out the front passenger window of the ute at the school office window.

A passenger in the back of the car allegedly got out of the vehicle and spoke to the Vice Principal before fleeing in the ute.

Local police intercepted the ute Amosfield Street, Stanthorpe and three male occupants of the ute were apprehended, the gel blaster gun was allegedly located in the vehicle.

The men, two aged 20 and the other 19-years-old, were each charged with:

Armed to cause fear

All are due to appear in the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on June 19.

If you have information for police, contact

POLICELINK: 131 444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1900942461

