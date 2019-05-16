Three Men Charged Over MCG Brawl

UPDATE: A fourth man has handed himself in to police in relation to a brawl at the MCG.

EARLIER: Three men have been charged over a brawl between rival AFL fans at the MCG, as police release images of a fourth spectator wanted for questioning.

Two men, aged 20 and 41 from Rosebud, and a 36-year-old Diggers Rest man, have been charged with affray over the fight that broke out just before the final siren of Collingwood's 19-point win over Carlton.

Images of a fourth man have been released by police, who want to speak to him about the incident.

He is described as having a medium build and dark hair, including facial hair.

One man suffered minor injuries in the brawl at the end of Saturday's game, with one horrified spectator describing it as "Collingwood (and) Carlton supports just full-on punching each other".

The brawl is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the MCG stands since the start of the AFL season.

Footy fans have been warned to expect a heavy police presence at games.

"People will be held accountable for their actions," Commander Tim Hansen said.

"Anyone found to be drunk, assaulting someone or engaging in an affray at sporting matches can expect to be arrested by police and put before the court."

Those convicted face the possibility of a two-year ban from licensed premises, Commander Tim Hansen said.

The AFL has already imposed bans on fans involved in fights this season.

