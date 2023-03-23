Three Men Stabbed And Shot In Targeted Attack At Melbourne Home

Police are searching for six men after three people were hospitalised with stab and gunshot wounds in Melbourne’s west overnight.

Three men have been seriously injured following what police believe to be a gang hit at a home in Hoppers Crossing at around 8:45PM on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a vehicle is alleged to have “rammed” into the home’s garage before a number of people exited the vehicle and began attacking the occupants of the home.

A 23-year-old man was shot and a 19-year-old and 29-year-old were stabbed during the attack.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

According to Detective Inspector Chris Ellway, four people were intitally arrested a short time after the attacks and have since been released from custody.

"Initially four men were arrested nearby, they were taken back to the Werribee Police Station and at this stage, those four people have been treated as witnesses to the incident," he told 9NEWS.

"We're still seeking the outstanding offenders which is up to five or six persons we believe were involved in the incident and we're certainly seeking public assistance with identifying those people involved."

Police assured that the public are not currently at risk.

Anyone with information about the attack, is being urged to contact police.

