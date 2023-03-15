Three-Month-Old Baby Dies After Hume Highway Crash That Killed Her Mother and Brother

A tragic car accident on the Hume Highway in Sydney’s south-west has claimed the lives of a mother, her two-year-old son and three-month-old daughter.

The incident, which occurred on Monday at about 11.20am, involved a cement truck and an SUV driven by 34-year-old Katrina Sila, who, along with her two-year-old son Kai Sila, died at the scene.

The little girl, Ivy Sila, was critically injured and was airlifted from Menangle Park to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

She sadly passed away this morning.

The 48-year-old male truck driver was unharmed and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing on Monday.

Footage from the scene shows emergency services struggling to access the heavily damaged SUV, with NSW Ambulance chief superintendent Mark Gibbs saying on Monday that he found it difficult to believe “anyone could survive the wreckage.”

"Paramedics and two specialist medical teams worked alongside Fire and Rescue NSW to free the child, who was then intubated on scene before being airlifted,” he added.

"This is a very tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of those involved."

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

