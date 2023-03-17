Three People Charged After $2 Million Worth Of Cars Stolen

Police have arrested three men over allegedly stealing cars and seized 11 Holdens following an investigation on alleged theft, rebirthing and selling stolen vehicles.

According to Victoria Police, they have identified at least 30 Holdens, worth an estimated $2 million.

These vehicles are all late-model Holden Special Vehicles (HSVs) stolen from vehicle dealerships, public car parks and outside residential addresses. Each vehicle is worth around $50,000 to $120,000.

A 32-year-old man was charged with 20 offences after police executed a warrant at a residential address in Clayton on Wednesday morning.

Police also charged a 28-year-old Newborough man with 30 offences, including handling stolen goods, theft, traffic drugs of dependence and dealing property suspected proceeds of crime.

Another 32-year-old Kangaroo Flat man was charged and was bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on 30 May.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jarrod Turner, said the Vehicle Crime Squad would continue to target organised motor vehicle crime activities in Victoria.

“The wider ramifications of this kind of crime can ripple through to the entire community – from someone who can’t get to work or get their kids to school because their car’s been stolen, to insurance premiums being raised for everyone to cover the costs of vehicle theft,” he said.

Police have recovered 11 stolen vehicles so far and are encouraging people with information to come forward.

The Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) has recorded a total number of 15,307 motor vehicle thefts across Victoria in the year to September 2022.

