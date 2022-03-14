Three People Charged Following Environmental Protest On Sydney's Spit Bridge

Three environmental protestors have been arrested and charged after blocking Sydney’s Spit Bridge earlier this morning.

The protestors blocked one side of the Spit Bridge during peak-hour traffic delaying thousands of commuters.

The group of five protestors could be seen sitting across one of the lanes, holding ‘Floodproof Australia’ and Fireproof Australia’ signs.

The protest has been met with criticism from the public and government officials including NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward who said the protest was “extremely selfish”.

“We are fed up and we have had enough,” she said during a press conference this morning.

“It made me really angry for all those people just trying to get to work and get their kids to school.

“Those selfish protesters need to stop, there’s other ways to get your messages out. I am furious they would again take those steps after the disruption we have had,” said Ms Ward.

Police were assisted in the arrest of three protestors by an on-looker who took away the protestors’ signs.

The protests caused extensive congestion on both sides of the bridge, impacting both commuters and local businesses.

The group of protestors defended their actions in an online video saying they had no choice but to take action.

We do not want to be doing this but our government is failing us and civil disobedience is the only and last powerful resort,' they said.

The group listed their demands which included an aerial firefighting fleet.

“We trust the people who actually hold the hose and what they need to protect us is we will give them,” they said.

“We need a large aerial firefighting fleet. The bushfire Royal Commission has said they need this fleet to keep us safe and we're going to sit on the road until a large Australian aerial firefighting fleet is here and we fireproof Australia.”

