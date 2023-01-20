Three People Face Court Over Death Of Cassius Turvey

Three people have faced court today charged with the murder of indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey last year.

Two men and a woman have been forced to face Perth court this morning charged with one count each of murder.

The trio, 20-year-old Aleesha Louise Gilmore, 24-year-old Mitchell Colin Forth and 27-year-old Brodie Lee Palmer have once again been remanded in police custody until their next court date in March.

A 21-year-old man is also in police custody charged with the 15-year-old’s murder.

The three accused confirmed their names to the court but were not required to enter a plea.

The two men attended the court in person while Ms Gilmore was present via phone.

Cassius Turvey was attacked while walking home from school with friends in October of 2022, dying from his injuries ten days later in hospital.

All four accused are set to face court again in March when more details surrounding the allegations will likely be revealed.

