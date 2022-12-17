Three Police SUVs Crash Into Vehicle Following High Speed Chase

Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase ended in a four-car collision in Sydney on Friday evening.

Witnesses watched on as three dark SUVs crashed into a red Ford Focus on the Pacific Highway in Sydney.

The three SUVs are believed to have crashed into the focus at around 8PM before witnesses allegedly heard weapons being deployed.

Police wearing tactical gear were then seen surrounding the vehicle.

The three cars were seen pursuing the red focus moments before the collision with two of the police cars driving in the oncoming lane.

According to police, the pursuit began after officers from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad attempted to seek out two people wanted on outstanding warrants.

A 35-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both are currently under police guard.

