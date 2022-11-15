Three Students Dead In Virginia School Shooting

Police have arrested a student in relation to the shooting at University of Virginia that killed three people.

Christopher Darnell Jones has been arrested following a deadly shooting on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Virginia in the US.

The shooter is alleged to have opened fire on a school bus which was returning from a field trip, killing three football players.

Officials at the school sent out an alert urging both students and staff to find shelter and remain there until police located the shooter.

The three students killed have been identified as Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Two other people are also believed to have been injured during the shooting.

Police have charged Jones with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Jones has been identified as a student and former player in the school’s football team.

