Three Students Hospitalised After Wasps Swarm Melbourne Primary School

Three students have been hospitalised and a Melbvourne school fored into lockdown after a swarm of wasps terrorised the campus in Melbourne’s west on Wednesday.

A number of students have been stung at Featherbrook P-9 College at Point Cook at around 11:30AM on Wednesday after the school campus was inundated with wasps.

Two students were transported to Werribee Mercy Hospital and a third taken to Western Health Sunshine to be treated for wasp stings.

All three are now believed to be in stable condition.

School officials sent the campus into lockdown with emergency services called to the scene to treat at least 32 students.

Principal Kerry Clayton alerted parents to the incident, reassuring them that action will be taken to prevent any further incidents.

"The school has engaged pest controllers to prevent further incidents of this nature,” she said.

