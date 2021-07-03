Three Sydney Aged Care Residents Test Positive To COVID-19

Three Sydney aged care residents have tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

The residents received positive results at Summit Care's Baulkham Hills nursing home in north-western Sydney, and have been transferred to Westmead Hospital as a precautionary measure.

All three have received COVID-19 vaccinations - two of them with Pfizer - and 96 per cent of residents are vaccinated.



They have no symptoms and are in good spirits.



Summit Care is in lockdown, with deep cleaning and testing of all residents and staff underway.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines would be mandatory for aged care workers, but they won't have their first dose until mid-September.

