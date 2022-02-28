Three Teens Caught By Police Allegedly In Possession Of Cannabis
Man to face court on drug charges
Townsville Bulletin
Three Townsville teens have allegedly been caught in possession of cannabis following a traffic stop on Flinders Highway.
According to police, an officer pulled over a car being driven by a 19-year-old male after it was seen driving at least 20km over the speed limit at around 3PM on Thursday.
After being pulled over, the 19-year-old driver allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test prompting a search of the vehicle.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.
Police then allegedly discovered a bag of cannabis hidden in the centre console compartment of the car.
Charters Towers Police Senior Sergeant Neil King said that two teenagers aged 16 and 17-years-old have been handled according to the Youth Justice Act regarding cannabis.
The 19-year-old man driving the vehicle at the time of the discovery has been charged with drug-driving and is set to face the Charters Towers Magistrate’s Court on March 14.
Another woman will face court on similar charges after failing a roadside drug test earlier that same day in an unrelated incident.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.