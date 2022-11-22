Three Teens Critical Following Horror Crash Near Brisbane

Three teenagers are in critical condition after crashing their vehicle at BrightView in the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday morning.

One female and two males were seriously injured after crashing near the intersection of Brightview District Road and Brightview Road at around 6AM this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene before transporting the female victim to the Queensland Children’s Hospital and flying the two males out to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and Princess Alexandra Hospital.

All three are believed to be in critical condition.

The three teens are currently being treated for severe limb, head and abdominal injuries.

A Forensic Crash Unit has launched an investigation into the single-car collision.

