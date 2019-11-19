Three Weeks Of Epic Racing At Ascot For Fifty Bucks

Perth Racing have gone on the front foot and packaged up their next big three weeks of meets in the one, affordable ticket.

For $50, punters will get access for the Kirin Railway Stakes (23 November), Crown Perth Winterbottom Stakes (30 November) and the Magic Millions Kingston Town Classic Day on December 7.

What's more, purchase your Masters 3 Day Pass and be present at Magic Millions Kingston Town Classic Day for your chance to win a brand-new Nissan 370z sports car.

19 November 2019

