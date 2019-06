The hunt is on for those responsible for $150,000 dollars worth of damage at a Lambton smash repair business.

Windows were smashed, panels were dented and paint was spread through the interiors of several cars at a business on Griffiths Road some stage between late Saturday, March 23 and the early hours of March 25.

Detectives have released CCTV of a man who may know more. Anyone with info is urged to call police.