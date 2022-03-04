Thunderstorm Forecast Places Parts Of Melbourne On Flood Alert

Victorians have been told to prepare for flash flooding over the weekend, after a streak of hot weather.

The work week ends with a top of 30C, while warm, muggy conditions are expected to linger over Friday evening.

However, rain forecast is expected to develop into heavy conditions across both regional and metro areas.

As many Australians face tumultuous conditions across the east coast, a warning has been sent out to Melburnians ensuring residents are prepared.

Heavy rain is expected in Melbourne on Saturday morning flowing from the western suburbs.

Parts of Victoria's south-east will see between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain on Saturday.

The severity will see a combination of high humidity and a low-pressure system through, inviting heavy storms to regional areas including Ballarat, Bendigo and Warrnambool.

Senior meteorologist Michael Efron says the rain will gradually increase over the weekend starting from Friday night.

"We'll see a few showers around through the rest of saturday afternoon, as we head into Sunday we'll see quite cloudy conditions," Efron said.

"It's not until the early hours of Saturday that we see the rain becoming quite heavy across the Melbourne area with the risk of some thunderstorms. We're looking at about 15 to 30 millimetres for the Melbourne region."

