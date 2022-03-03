Thunderstorms And Rain On The Way For Parts Of Victoria

Victoria has been warned not to turn a blind eye to the wild weather up north with severe thunderstorms heading to parts of the state over the weekend.

Thousands of people in Sydney’s west, northwest and southwest have been ordered to evacuate overnight with severe weather and intense rain predicted to hit on Thursday.

As the massive low weather system cascades down the east coast of Australia, Victoria's emergency service is preparing for heavy rain to move into the state, with Gippsland likely to cop the worst.

However, the weather bureau says that Victoria's outlook looks very different from the dire situation that has gripped Queensland and NSW.

Parts of western Victoria and Melbourne’s north-western and north-east will have rain coming from the west, with the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone La Niña potentially colliding with storms from the north.

Forecaster Miriam Bradbury warns Victoria is in for a wet few weeks ahead.

"As its tracking across the great Australian bite, it is tapping into a bit of moisture from that ex-tropical cyclone Anika...but it kind of disconnects from that by the time it reaches Victoria," she said, "So it will be a very wet system. Its bringing a lot of moisture with it."

Meanwhile the Bureau of Meteorology’s autumn outlook predicts a wetter than average few weeks ahead.

“Autumn days are likely to be wetter and warmer than normal for much of Australia,” a spokesperson said.

“While La Niña has led to increased rain in eastern and northern Australia, observations and climate models suggest it is likely at or past its peak and expected to end in mid-autumn 2022.”

A minor flood warning has been issued for the Snowy River, while a flood watch has been flagged for Bemm, Cann and Genoa Catchments

Residents in east Gippsland have been urged to avoid travel if possible, and if driving to keep away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwaters.

