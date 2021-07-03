Thunderstruck: Why Storm Stars Could Miss Origin III
Saturday Scrum
A host of State of Origin’s best players could miss the series’ final match the Melbourne Storm holding concerns over their players entering current COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ in Queensland and New South Wales.
“The issue would be, when they come back into Victoria, they’ll have to isolate for two weeks,” Triple M’s Brent Read told The Saturday Scrum.
