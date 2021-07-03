Thunderstruck: Why Storm Stars Could Miss Origin III

Saturday Scrum

Article heading image for Thunderstruck: Why Storm Stars Could Miss Origin III

Getty Images

A host of State of Origin’s best players could miss the series’ final match the Melbourne Storm holding concerns over their players entering current COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ in Queensland and New South Wales.

 “The issue would be, when they come back into Victoria, they’ll have to isolate for two weeks,” Triple M’s Brent Read told The Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

 

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

5 hours ago

Cameron Munster
Triple M NRL
State of Origin
Listen Live!
Cameron Munster
Triple M NRL
State of Origin
Cameron Munster
Triple M NRL
State of Origin
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs