Tia Gostelow Calls Jay And Dave For A Chat Before The Mackay Festival Sessions This Saturday Night

Listen To The Chat Here

Article heading image for Tia Gostelow Calls Jay And Dave For A Chat Before The Mackay Festival Sessions This Saturday Night
﻿

Mackay's first digital festival “Mackay Festival Sessions” comes to an end this weekend with a massive finale featuring one of Mackay’s most successful musical exports! The final show will hit the MECC stage and your screens at 6pm this Saturday night (August 29) & 2019 Queensland Album of the Year winner Tia Gostelow will take to the stage with her old guitar and singing teacher Tommy Contor.

Tia has teased a set list with some new singles and plenty of old favourites.

For those unfamiliar with Tia’s work, she’s a regular on national radio station Triple J and recently visited the studio to record a coveted “Like a Version” set where she played her song Strangers and covered Empire of the Sun’s We Are The People. 

You can check out the performance at tiagostelow.com/video, along with her other singles.

Also performing in the finale are four-piece funk/soul/rock outfit The Base Coats.

Local, funky, fresh and original – The Base Coats include four harmonies and three multi-instrumentalists that swap between the drums, bass and guitars.

Debuting at Wintermoon in 2019, the group features members of several well-known local bands including Swoon and Joshy J and the Ricochets.

Add in live dance acts and art created live by talented visual artists and you have a very entertaining two hours.

Simply head to @mackayfestivals on Facebook or head to the MECC’s YouTube page to tune in.

21 hours ago

Tia Gostello
Jay and Dave
Mackay
Listen Live!
Tia Gostello
Jay and Dave
Mackay
Tia Gostello
Jay and Dave
Mackay
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs