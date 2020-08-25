Tia Gostelow Calls Jay And Dave For A Chat Before The Mackay Festival Sessions This Saturday Night

Mackay's first digital festival “Mackay Festival Sessions” comes to an end this weekend with a massive finale featuring one of Mackay’s most successful musical exports! The final show will hit the MECC stage and your screens at 6pm this Saturday night (August 29) & 2019 Queensland Album of the Year winner Tia Gostelow will take to the stage with her old guitar and singing teacher Tommy Contor.

Tia has teased a set list with some new singles and plenty of old favourites.

For those unfamiliar with Tia’s work, she’s a regular on national radio station Triple J and recently visited the studio to record a coveted “Like a Version” set where she played her song Strangers and covered Empire of the Sun’s We Are The People.

You can check out the performance at tiagostelow.com/video, along with her other singles.

Also performing in the finale are four-piece funk/soul/rock outfit The Base Coats.

Local, funky, fresh and original – The Base Coats include four harmonies and three multi-instrumentalists that swap between the drums, bass and guitars.

Debuting at Wintermoon in 2019, the group features members of several well-known local bands including Swoon and Joshy J and the Ricochets.

Add in live dance acts and art created live by talented visual artists and you have a very entertaining two hours.

Simply head to @mackayfestivals on Facebook or head to the MECC’s YouTube page to tune in.