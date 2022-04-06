Tickets on sale Thursday as Roosters return to Mackay in Round 9

The Sydney Roosters will return to Mackay to host the Gold Coast Titans at BB Print Stadium in Round 9 on Saturday, May 7

In the only NRL Premiership fixture scheduled to be played in Mackay this season, the Roosters will return to the ground that became a home away from home during the 2021 relocated competition, with tickets on sale from 11am Thursday 7 April.

“We loved playing at BB Print Stadium last season and we’re excited to be heading back to Mackay in Round 9,” said Roosters captain James Tedesco.

“It’s a great stadium in a region that’s passionate about rugby league and we’re looking forward to giving back to the community in lead-up to the game,” he added.

Acknowledging the support of Mackay Regional Council and the Queensland Government in staging the fixture, Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone added:

“The wonderful support of Mackay Regional Council and the Queensland Government throughout the 2021 season ensured the NRL competition continued, and we are thrilled to be taking a Sydney Roosters home game back to Mackay’s BB Print Stadium in 2022,” said Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone.

In lead-up to the fixture, the Roosters will host an open training session at BB Print Stadium. Further details will be provided in lead-up to the round.

Tickets to Mackay’s only NRL fixture in season 2022 will go on sale at 11am this Thursday 7 April with prices starting from $25 for juniors. They can be purchased via www.themecc.com.au.

The Event is proudly supported by the QLD Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, as well as the Mackay Regional Council.