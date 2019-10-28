Esperance Has Won a Tidy Towns Award

Esperance is one of the big winners from the 2019 Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Towns Awards.

Esoerabce narrowly missed out on winning the top honour and the $2,000 prize, which went to Bunbury, but did take out the Environmental Sustainability category, for the work done extensively restoring the Fourth Beach dune system. The prize was worth $500.

Over the past year Fourth beach has received a minor makeover. Fencing has been established to make more distinct pathways down to the waters edge. More than 1,000 seedlings were planted to populate the dunes and seven truckloads of brushing was laid down to hinder the spreading of weeds.

The work was largely down by Bushrangers from two schools, work for the dole participants, Shire of Esperance environment officers, Esperance Weeds Action Group and the Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation.

All of those involved should share the award with honour and be thanked by the Esperance community. The region has a beautiful coastline and beach goers and residents should do everything in their power to help sustain the coastal environment.