Luxury jewellers Tiffany & Co are selling a paper clip for $2650 on their website.

The 18 karat gold paper clip comes from their Out of Retirement™ collection, which their website says is “based on archival Tiffany designs”.

The description goes on to read that “this oversized golden paper clip is the perfect whimsical desk accessory”.

Such a bargain you may as well grab two!

