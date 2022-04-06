Tiger Woods Confirms His Place In The 86th Masters At Augusta

US golfing mega-star Tiger Woods has confirmed he's ready to go for this weekend's Masters event at Augusta.

The 46-year-old plans to make a remarkable comeback only 14 months after a serious car accident which left him with severe leg injuries.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," the five-time Masters winner told reporters.

The good news has sent a buzz around the United States, as Woods looks to equal the record held by Jack Nicklaus with six masters.

When a reporter asked if there's belief he can win, Woods replied with: "I do".

"Woods - who is currently ranked 944th in the world, and turns 47 later this year - will be far and away the biggest draw card on the course this weekend," said host of the Scorecard Podcast, Liam Flanagan.

