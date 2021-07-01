Tigers "Gone Cold" On Tevita Pangai Jnr But Two Rival NRL Clubs Ramp Up Interest

Just weeks ago the Wests Tigers looked certain to land Tevita Pangai Jnr after he was told he was unwanted by the Brisbane Broncos.

However, according to Triple M's Brent Read it seems as though the Tigers have "gone cold" on signing the 25-year-old.

Although, two rival NRL clubs are still in the race for Pangai Jnr's signature.

