Tigers' Grim Issue After Ciraldo Snub

The Sunday Sin Bin with James Hooper, James Graham, Gorden Tallis and Ben Dobbin has weighed in on the Wests Tigers' latest blow after the club missed out on Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo.

Afer Tigers football boss Tim Sheens told Triple M last week that Ciraldo was the club's "No.1" coaching target following Michael Maguire's exit, the Tigers revealed on Saturday afternoon the Penrith assistant had declined a long-term offer.

"This is bad news for everyone at the Tigers. The fact they were so public with their number one choice… whoever does get the job, they will be well aware they weren’t the No.1 choice," Graham told Triple M.

