Tigers captain Trent Cotchin was subbed off late in Richmond's 22-point win over the Bulldogs due to a hamstring injury.

In the post-game presser, Damien Hardwick confirmed the Tigers will be without their leader "for a couple of weeks at least".

Joey stated that Tigers fans should be pleased with the debut from Riley Collier-Dawkins, who will have more opportunity with Cotchin out.

