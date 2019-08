The West’s Tigers are beginning to prepare for life after Robbie Farah, with the 35-year-old to retire at season’s end.

While many believe youngster Jacob Liddle is the heir apparent, the Tigers are secretly working towards signing a new number nine to job share with Liddle.

And it would be a Premiership reunion for coach Michael Maguire.

