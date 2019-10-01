Tigers Sign Son Of Kevin Walters For 2020 Season

Let the 2020 signings begin.

The Wests Tigers have just announced the signing of Billy Walters, son of the great Queensland Coach Kevin Walters.

The 25 year old made his first grade debut this year for the Melbourne Storm this year back in Round 16, but has played most of the year for the Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup competition - and his stats are good.

Walters contributed to 16 tires, made 70 tackle breaks, 314 tackles, and has over 100 running metres per game.

In a media statement just released by the club, Coach Michael Maguire has said “I’m pleased to have someone with Billy’s professionalism and talent join our club. He has the ability to control a game really well in a number of different positions and will offer strong attacking threat for us"

Perhaps young Walters could be the key to the Tigers finals drought in 2020.

