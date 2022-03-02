Tigers Star Jack Riewoldt Backs A Tasmanian AFL Club

Following the proposal made by Premier Peter Gutwein for a new $750 million Hobart stadium, Tasmanian-born Jack Riewoldt is supporting the idea of a 19th club.

The new precinct was detailed by Gutwein earlier in the week, pledging to build the stadium if the AFL grant Tasmania a license to join the national league.

Development plans were unveiled for a 27,000 seat stadium, also boasting a retractable roof.

Riewoldt explained why its a no-brainer to bring a team to the apple isle, given the following and pride. "That really is giving the AFL no option but to say ‘yes’ and push for this 19th licence and a Tasmanian team," Riewoldt said. "The knock on Tasmania has always been the weather, and I can confirm the weather in Melbourne isn’t that much better than in Tasmania." The Richmond spearhead added that the stadium will provide more than just footy, helping boost tourism and overall economic growth. "..but a roofed stadium in the CBD – can you imagine what that’s going to do for Tasmanian football? For the economy? For jobs in Tasmania? For all sorts of sports and music, arts, everything like that?" "This stadium is going to provide so many opportunities for the Tasmanian community to continue to shine on a national and world stage." - Jack Riewoldt Premier Gutwein has consistently made a push to bring the national lense to Tasmania, evidently bringing excitement to local footballers like Riewoldt. "It is very bold of the premier (Peter Gutwein) but in my eyes he hasn’t put a foot wrong in the way he’s gone about this." "He’s commanded the respect from the AFL and they’ve dually listened and along with the Taskforce they are leading the charge for this team to come in in what is hopefully the not too distant future."

