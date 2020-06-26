Tim English Outsmarts Luke Darcy On 'The English Test'

Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English has wiped the floor with our very own Luke Darcy in a new (one-off) segment called 'The English Test'.

Nathan Brown pioneered the idea to settle who was the smartest Bulldogs ruckman!

Darc walked away with his tail between his legs and the Friday Huddle let him know all about it.

LISTEN HERE:

English also touched on his breakout game against Sydney on Thurdsay night and gave an honest appraisal of his rough start to the season.

Catch the full chat here: