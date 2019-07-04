Tim English Signs Contract Extension

Emerging ruckman Tim English has signed a 2-year contract extension with the Western Bulldogs.

English was set to be out of contract at the end of 2020, but he will now stay at the Whitten Oval until at least 2022.

There was speculation that the Western Australian clubs were circling the young ruckman.

English has played every match for the Bulldogs this season and is averaging 13 disposals & 18 hit-outs per game.

The 21 year-old told the Western Bulldogs website that he's happy to extend his time in Victoria.

“I’m very pleased to have signed on for the next couple of years,” English said.

“I’m really enjoying my time here, we’ve got a really good young group at the moment and I’m loving my time in Melbourne.

“Playing to my strengths at the moment is something I focus on, whether that be run and spread, being able to use my length in the ruck, or my athleticism.

“Watching from outside the Club before I got drafted, there was so much talk about the camaraderie and the close, tight-knit group within the Bulldogs. To be a part of that is an amazing feeling, and I’m really happy to be able to do that for the next few years.”