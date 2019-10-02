Tim Kelly’s Manager Explains Why He Wants To Go To West Coast Ahead Of Fremantle

Tim Kelly’s manager Anthony Van Der Wielen has explained why Tim Kelly would prefer to go to West Coast ahead of Fremantle in this trade period.

“I can confirm Geelong’s press release is correct. Tim Kelly has today formally requested a trade to the West Coast Eagles,” Van Der Wielen said in a statement.

“This is not a decision that Tim has taken lightly. I know he is forever grateful for the opportunity the Geelong FC have given him and he has enjoyed being able to represent the club. Something which I think we all agree he has done to the best of his ability over the past 2 seasons.

“It is well know by all that are close to Tim and his partner Caitlin that their young family are dealing with some significant challenges with 2 of their 3 children being classified as autistic.

“Tim and his family need to be at home surrounded by family and friends who can best assist them with therapy and support.

“After careful consideration Tim & Caitlin believe that West Coast can best provide the right environment for him and his family to prosper.”

The Eagles currently have picks 14, 24, 33, 51 and 61 in the 2019 draft, with the Cats saying they would prefer draft picks over players in the trade.

