Tim Kelly Says He “Can’t See Himself Anywhere” Other Than Geelong Right Now

Cats Brownlow fancy Tim Kelly says he can’t see himself anywhere other than Geelong at the moment amongst persistent links to the Western Australian clubs.

Kelly faced the media today and fielded questions about his future.

When asked about Geelong, he confirmed that there’s a contract in front of him.

“I love the club, and right now to be honest I can’t really see myself anywhere else,” he told the assembled reporters.

Kelly requested a trade to West Coast last year, but a deal couldn’t be facilitated and the trade fell over.

