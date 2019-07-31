Tim Kelly Says He “Can’t See Himself Anywhere” Other Than Geelong Right Now

Faced the media today

Triple M Footy Newsroom

3 hours ago

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Article heading image for Tim Kelly Says He “Can’t See Himself Anywhere” Other Than Geelong Right Now

Image: AAP

Cats Brownlow fancy Tim Kelly says he can’t see himself anywhere other than Geelong at the moment amongst persistent links to the Western Australian clubs.

Kelly faced the media today and fielded questions about his future.

When asked about Geelong, he confirmed that there’s a contract in front of him.

“I love the club, and right now to be honest I can’t really see myself anywhere else,” he told the assembled reporters.

Post
Post

Kelly requested a trade to West Coast last year, but a deal couldn’t be facilitated and the trade fell over.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs