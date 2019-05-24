Tim McGraw’s Sydney & Melbourne Headline Shows On SALE NOW!

American country music superstar Tim McGraw is returning to Australia for the first time since 2012 to perform two massive headline shows at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Tim has sold more than 50 million records, won 3 Grammy Awards and 11 American Music Awards and he’ll be bringing the full firepower of his North American tour to Australia in October.

“I have always enjoyed playing for Australian audiences, who are some of the loudest and most loyal music fans in the world. It’s been too long since I’ve been there, and I look forward to seeing you at these special concerts, bringing my full show to fans in the Hunter Valley and Melbourne,” said Tim McGraw.

Country's hot new trio Midland from the US and seven time Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins will be Tim's special guests.

TIM MCGRAW

Special Guest Midland

supported by Travis Collins



Friday 4 October – Hope Estate, Hunter Valley

Sunday 6 October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Don’t miss your chance to see one of country music’s greats when Tim McGraw returns to Australia later this year. Secure your tix HERE.

