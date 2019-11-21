Tim Paine Is Running Weird Banter To Put Batsmen Off Again

Aussie keeper/captain Tim Paine made a bit of a name for himself running weird banter on Indian batsmen last season.

He’s back at again this year, trying to put off the Pakistani batsmen with some odd gear including telling opposition keeper Mohammad Rizwan that he “smells nice”.

LISTEN HERE:

He starts by telling Rizwan that Sarfraz Ahmed — Pakistan’s last wicketkeeper — would have “already hit him (Nathan Lyon) for four — sweep shot, bang, four”.

Then he tells Marnus Labuschagne that Rizwan “smells good though… smells very nice.”

It didn't work as well as the Aussie skipper would have liked - Rizwan made 37 off 34 balls before getting dismissed in controversial circumstances.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!