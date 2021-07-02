Tim Paine Joins The Friday Huddle To Discuss His Bombers And The State Of Cricket

The Australian test cricket captain, Tim Paine joined the Friday Huddle to chat about his junior footy career and what's making news in the world of cricket.

An Essendon fan, Paine spoke on his footballing memories as a teenager for the Clarence footy club before discussing the Amazon documentary that placed a spotlight on Australian cricket during a time of turmoil.

"How have you seen Howie's ego expand over the last few years?" Browny asked.

Despite the attempt to give Howie a whack, it was all love from Paine's end!

