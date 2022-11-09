Tim Southee Speaks About Rewatching The Brutal World Cup Final Loss To England

Kiwi quick Tim Southee joined Howie and Hads on Willow Talk Daily ahead of their semi-final game against Pakistan and spoke about rewatching their heartbreaking loss to England in the 2019 World Cup.

LISTEN HERE:

"I saw a video pop up the other day of the last over and I actually watched it," Southee said.

"I was like… I won't say what I said, but I was like 'shit, you’re within a metre and a half of winning a world cup'.

"And as gutting as it was… it was a hammer blow, but I think you kind of just pull it back, well for me you pull it back and you’re just proud of what we’ve been able to do as a side.

"You look at New Zealand as a country, such a small country, and got a massive love for sport and I think the way that we’re able to perform consistently on the world stage in such events is pretty satisfying."

Catch every episode of Willow Talk Daily here:

Watch Willow Talk on our Youtube channel:

Stream every ball of the summer live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!