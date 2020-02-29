Tim Taranto Has Left The Ground With A Shoulder Injury

GWS star Tim Taranto has left the ground in the first quarter of the GWS vs Sydney pre-season game in Blacktown.

The 2019 Kevin Sheedy Medal winner begun the game with his right shoulder strapped, which is the arm he appeared to hurt early in the game.

He went to the changerooms holding onto his right arm, and looked to be in a lot of pain.

Boundary rider Troy Luff said “You could see his face, you could tell he had done something serious.”

